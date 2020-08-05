Seven dead, 60 infected by new infectious disease in China: Report Beijing, Aug 5 (PTI) A new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne virus has killed seven people and infected 60 others in China, official media here reported on Wednesday, warning about the possibility of its human-to-human transmission. By K J M Varma

Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion

Beirut: Residents of Beirut confronted a scene of utter devastation Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion at the port rippled across the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and leaving entire city blocks blanketed with glass and rubble. (AP)

17 killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

Dhaka: A passenger boat carrying about 50 people, including madrassa students and teachers, capsized on Wednesday in northern Bangladesh, killing at least 17 people, according to a media report.

90% of recovered COVID-19 patients in Wuhan suffering from lung damage: report

Beijing: Ninety per cent of a sample group of coronavirus-recovered patients from a prominent hospital in China's Wuhan city where the pandemic broke out have reported lung damage and five per cent of them are again in quarantine after testing positive for the virus, according to a media report on Wednesday. By K J M Varma

Leading Indian-origin doctor appointed New York City's new health commissioner

New York: Dr Dave A Chokshi, a 39-year-old Indian-origin physician with expertise in public health, has been appointed as New York City's new health commissioner by Mayor Bill de Blasio who praised him for playing a crucial role in addressing the unprecedented coronavirus challenges faced by the city. By Yoshita Singh

Indian-Americans celebrate Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony

Washington: Indian-Americans across the US celebrated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by lighting diyas and taking around a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple around the US Capitol Hill. By Lalit K Jha

US looking to ramp up arms sales to India: Report

Washington: The US is looking to ramp up arms sales to India, including those of armed drones that can carry over 1,000 pounds of bombs and missiles, said a media report, noting the "new push" comes following the violent clashes in June between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. By Lalit K Jha

Oli-Prachanda meeting postponed for a day

Kathmandu: An informal meeting between Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' to sort out their differences was postponed on Wednesday for a day, sources said. By Shirish B Pradhan

Imran Khan says Pak will continue to raise Kashmir issue at world stage

Islamabad: Notwithstanding the unsuccessful attempts made by him to raise the Kashmir issue at the world stage, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that his country would continue to raise the matter at all international forums. By Sajjad Hussain

