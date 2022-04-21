Islamabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Pakistan's new government has initiated a process to abolish the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, with the planning minister saying it was a "redundant organisation" that wasted resources and thwarted speedy implementation of the ambitious regional connectivity programme.

FGN31: UAE-INDIA-CEPA

Dubai: The historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and the UAE will come into effect on May 1, an Emirati minister said on Thursday.

FGN42: UK-QUEEN-LD BIRTHDAY

London: The Royal Windsor Horse Show released an image of Queen Elizabeth II holding the reins of two white ponies as a nod to her well-known love for horses to mark her 96th birthday on Thursday.

FGN82: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-4THLD MARIUPOL

Kyiv: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war's iconic battleground.

FGN84: US-UKRAINE-MILITARY-3RDLD AID

Washington: President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional USD 800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but he also warned Congress will need to approve additional assistance.

FGN54: HONG KONG-SHANGHAI-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Beijing: Hong Kong on Thursday relaxed pandemic restrictions, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city's worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.

FGN76: UK-JOHNSON-LD PROBE

London: British lawmakers looked likely Thursday to order an investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic. PTI

