Hanoi [Vietnam], December 27 (ANI/VOVWORLD): On December 26, a total of 18,556 people who fell ill with the dangerous virus recovered.

During the day in Vietnam, 15,218 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected, including 36 imported. Thus, in total, there are 1,651,673 infected people in the country.

