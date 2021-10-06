Singapore, Oct 6 (PTI) The Singapore Government has told foreign domestic workers in Singapore, through their employers, not to engage in terrorism-related activities following "the developments in Afghanistan", which may pose a security threat to surrounding countries and the rest of the world, it was reported on Wednesday.

Issuing the cautious advisory on terrorism threat, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has also provided materials in several languages such Bahasa Indonesia, Burmese, English, Tagalog (Philippines) and Tamil.

The advisory was signed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Police Force, according to a Channel News Asia report. The ministry said the situation in Afghanistan may pose a security threat to surrounding countries and the rest of the world.

"Radicals from Southeast Asia may also be inspired to travel to Afghanistan to take up arms with militant groups there," the Channel quoted the advisory.

The Taliban insurgents seized Kabul on August 15, and took control of Afghanistan following the US exit.

MOM also urged employers to remind the domestic workers not to "support or import foreign politics" or to "make any remarks that may incite violence or ill-will amongst the various communities, especially on the Internet".

The Manpower Ministry warned that the government "will not condone any form of support of extremism, violence and terrorism" and would deal with anyone caught doing so "severely".

The advisory added that domestic workers should alert the authorities if they know anyone "affected by the Afghanistan crisis". It also urged them to "exercise caution (in making) donations for humanitarian causes, and do it through legitimate channels".

"If you or your (domestic worker) know of anyone who may be involved in terrorism-related activities, alert the authorities immediately. Singapore has in the past detained and jailed supporters of terrorists groups ISIS.

