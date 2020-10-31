Paris [France], October 31 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a dialogue with Francois Delattre, France's Secretary-General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs on Friday.

They discussed the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Also Read | US Elections 2020 | Joe Biden and Jill Biden: All You Need to Know About The Ex-Vice President and Former Second Lady.

"A dialogue with great convergence, extraordinary breadth, and depth between Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and Francois Delattre, Secretary-General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Francois Delattre. Consistent with the growing strength and relevance for a key strategic partnership for both countries set a stage for further progress," Indian Embassy in France tweeted.

"Given the growing strength and relevance of a key strategic partnership for the two countries, it has been possible to pave the way for further progress," the Indian Embassy said. (ANI)

Also Read | AirCar, Developed by Slovakian Company KleinVision, Transforms Into Airplane in 3 Minutes During test Flight; Watch Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)