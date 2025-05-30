Washington DC [US], May 30 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby along with Indian deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor. Elbridge Colby shared a post on his 'X' handle and informed about the development.

US' Under Secretary of Defence expressed his happiness after meeting Vikram Misri and Pavan Kapoor. He mentioned that the India-US alliance is based on "fundamentally strong ground based on shared interests and mutual respect."

"It was great to meet today with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor. The U.S.-India alliance is on fundamentally strong ground based on shared interests and mutual respect. We here at DOD are striving hard to elevate defense cooperation as part of this critical partnership", the 'X' post said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy NSA Ambassador Pavan Kapoor on Thursday (local time) held an interaction with leading US think tank experts on India-US cooperation in defence, technology, and trade, as well as key regional and global developments.

In a social Media post on X, the Embassy of India in the US wrote, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy NSA Ambassador Pavan Kapoor held an engaging interaction with leading US think tank experts today. Wide-ranging discussions covered India-US cooperation in defence, technology, and trade, as well as key regional and global developments."

Misri is currently in the United States for a three-day visit, during which he will meet with senior administration officials to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to advance India-US cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

"He led our delegation, comprising Deputy NSA for the Inter-Agency discussions on the India-US Compact for the 21st century. This meeting happened in the White House and focused on implementing trust initiatives which is about critical and emerging technology partnerships. They also discussed cooperation in area of defence and energy domains as well as strengthening the QUAD, IMEC, I2U2 initiatives," the spokesperson said.

"Foreign Secretary also had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and they discussed all aspects of India-US relationship, In particular they agreed that tech, trade and talent will shape the India-US partnership in the 21st century and they both reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership. All issues of mutual interest were discussed between India and the United States," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Misri's visit to Washington DC follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year, when both nations launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century.

