Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, Minister for Economic Affairs of Bhutan in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Minister for Economic Affairs of Bhutan Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, during the latter's visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that both the leaders discussed economic cooperation, with a special focus on the hydropower sector.

