Tel Aviv [Israel], February 1 (ANI/TPS): Ari Harow, a former chief staffer in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, was convicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and breach of trust.

The conviction came in a Tel Aviv court after Harow admitted the facts of the indictment against him as part of a plea agreement in the 3H Global company case.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Delegation Visits Tel Aviv to Assess Security Situation.

Harow admitted to falsifying the sale of a private company he owned that he was required to do when entering public service as Netanyahu's chief of staff in 2014. The company was a political consultancy firm called 3H Global and hos continued ownership constituted a conflict of interest.

According to the settlement, Harow will be sentenced to six months of community service and a fine of 700,000 Shekels (USD 192,000).

Also Read | Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Sworn In As 17th King: Malaysia's New King Is Outspoken Billionaire in Role With Growing Political Influence.

Harow admitted, among other things, that he helped coordinate a meeting between the President of Madagascar and the Prime Minister, acting in a situation of conflict of interest between his public role and his personal interest. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)