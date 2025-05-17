Lahore, May 17 (PTI) Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on Saturday shifted to a hospital from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after he complained of chest pain.

Qureshi, vice chairman of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was moved to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after he complained that he had a “severe heart pain”.

“My brave baba is under observation in PIC. I would like to thank everyone for their concern. Please pray for him and all those who are under unjust incarceration,” Qureshi's daughter Mehr Bano Qureshi wrote on X.

Qureshi's lawyer Rana Mudassar said the former foreign minister suffered chest pain early on Saturday morning and he was shifted to the PIC after his condition deteriorated.

Like Imran Khan, Qureshi has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

