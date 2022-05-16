Punjab [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will decide when the next elections in the country would be held, and asked PTI chief Imran Khan how would he face the people in the polls after his poor performance during his tenure.

Accusing Imran Khan of laying landmines for the country's economic condition Maryam said that Khan was trying to escape the accountability of the public after his government's bad performance, The Dawn newspaper reported.

"PTI's poor performance has put the country on ventilator, and PTI chief have been trying to escape the accountability for the same. But Imran Khan's the game is over now. If he tries to hold PML-N accountable for his poor performance, he would fail at it drastically," Maryam Nawaz said while speaking at a rally in the Gujrat district of Punjab.

She also asked Imran Khan to produce the video which had plans of his assassination and assured him that the prime minister would provide him security, referring to Khan's claims of a conspiracy being hatched abroad to kill him and also that he had recorded a video where he called out the name of an alleged conspirator.

"Imran Khan, don't wait for any tragedy to take place although I am sure that the talk of video is yet another lie and let me guarantee you that Nawaz Sharif has a big heart and he will ensure provision of security for you more than Shehbaz Sharif's," she said.

"I will ask Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to get that video from Imran Khan and tell the latter to not to wait for any tragedy to happen," she added.

Referring to the PTI leader's threats to withdraw the facility of air conditioners from Nawaz Sharif in the jail, she said, "I would pray for the life of Imran to watch the victories of Nawaz Sharif, He must not forget, it was Nawaz who had visited him in a hospital by suspending the election campaign ahead of 2013 polls."

She said the PTI chief should himself have called for a fresh election when he was in power instead of begging for support from the allies adding that Nawaz Sharif has been the centre of Pakistan politics and now everyone is looking toward him, reported the Dawn newspaper.

This comes after Imran Khan on Sunday while addressing a public meeting at the VIP Factory Ground in Sialkot, referred to the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif and his party members as cowards and claimed that when his party was in the power, it never stopped public meetings. He also said that Nawaz had always played with the 'umpires' and forgot about his illness as soon as he went to London, reported Dawn. (ANI)

