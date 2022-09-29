Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari clarified on Wednesday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson was suffering from "post-Covid health concerns" which is why he was not seen physically helping flood victims.

In a tweet, Bakhtawar said that there was water near Zardari's lungs for which she said that a procedure had been done a month prior, according to The Express Tribune.

"P @AAliZardari experiencing some post covid concerns - reappearance of water near lung (did procedure last month in Karachi too) which is why he has not been physically seen during floods but blessed with children who have been going in his stead. Thank u 4 all msgs & prayers," Bakhtawar tweeted.

Notably, Asif Ali Zardari was taken to a private hospital in Karachi after his health crumbled, The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

Earlier in July, the former Pakistan President had contracted Covid-19 during his visit to Dubai.Last year, 67-year-old Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on the advice of his doctors.

The Pakistani newspaper said Zardari had 'fallen ill due to the exertion and exhaustion from travelling for court appearances and the budget session'.

Prior to this, Zardari was shifted to an intensive care unit of a private hospital in Clifton, Karachi in October 2020. He was reportedly suffering from a chest infection and his blood sugar level had fallen to an alarming level, the newspaper said.

Asif Zardari's personal physician had maintained that he was not feeling well and a group of health experts was constantly monitoring him and carrying out his medical tests. (ANI)

