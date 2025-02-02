Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak enjoyed a game of cricket in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sunak was seen playing in a lively tennis ball cricket match, as a group of onlookers watched him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket."

A day prior, Sunak was seen attending the Jaipur Literature Festival along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws Sudha Murthy and Narayan Murthy.

In a post on X, the Jaipur Literature Festival said, "At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025, an animated discussion takes place between an iconic mother and her daughter, where the two women share insights into their lives, the choices they make, and the paths they take. A dialogue showcases their intelligence, charm, and iron resolve."

Rishi Sunak was Prime Minister between October 25, 2022 and July 5, 2024. He was previously appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer from February 13, 2020, to July 5, 2022.

He was Chief Secretary to the Treasury from July 24, 201,9 to February 13, 2020, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government from January 9, 2018, to July 24, 2019.

Sunak was elected Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in May 2015 and served as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from June 2017 until his ministerial appointment.

Rishi spent his professional career before politics in business and finance, working internationally. He co-founded an investment firm working with companies in multiple geographies. He then used that experience to help small and entrepreneurial British companies grow.

He went to Winchester College and studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He was also a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University (USA) where he studied for his MBA. (ANI)

