Taipei [Taiwan], March 1 (ANI): A delegation of former US defense and security officials will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday for a two-day visit, which is likely to evoke a strong reaction from China.

The Taiwan Presidential Office said this delegation, which is being sent by US President Joe Biden, is a sign that ties between two sides remain rock-solid, Taiwan Focus reported.

Xavier Chang, the spokesperson for Taiwan Presidential Office, said the visit comes less than one year after Biden sent a delegation led by Senator Christopher Dodd in April.

"The visit will even more clearly highlight the rock-solid relations between Taiwan and the United States, especially at a time of the Ukraine crisis," Chang said.

The delegation will be led by former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen. It also includes Meghan O'Sullivan, a former deputy national security advisor and Michele Flournoy. The delegation also consists of two former National Security Council senior directors for Asia.

According to Chang, they are scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. He said both sides are expected to exchange views on issues concerning various areas of bilateral cooperation, and regional peace and stability.

Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund said it is a good idea to give Taiwan reassurance at this time, The Financial Times reported.

"Sending a group of former senior officials now outside government is a good way to do that. It sends the right message in an unprovocative way," said Glaser. (ANI)

