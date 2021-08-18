Gaza [Palestine] August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 40 Palestinians were reportedly injured overnight in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, with some sustaining bullet injuries from live ammunition, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Wednesday.

"Forty Palestinians were injured this night in clashes with Israeli forces in Beit Iba village near Nabulus in the West Bank. Injuries were sustained from live bullets and tear gas," the statement read.

Clashes between Palestinian and Israeli forces at Mount Sabih have been occurring on a daily basis over the past two months. Arabs are protesting against the construction of a new Jewish settlement and the confiscation of the Palestinian land. (ANI/Sputnik)

