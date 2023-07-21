Paris [France], July 21 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his cabinet for important domestic sectors such as education, housing, and urban affairs on Thursday, as his administration began its reaction to the country's three-week-old unrest.

The most prominent shift was at the education ministry, where budget minister Gabriel Attal, 34, replaced Pap Ndiaye, a Black studies university scholar who had come under criticism from right-wing, conservatives.

The reshuffle came in the second term of President Emmanuel Macron which has been facing internal crises including months of demonstrations over pension reforms and five days of rioting after the police shot of an Algerian and Moroccan teenager during a traffic check.

Other party figures are also joining government ranks, including Aurore Bergé, leader of Macron’s Renaissance group in the National Assembly, who is taking over as the new solidarity minister. Thomas Cazenave will replace Attal as budget minister, Politico.eu reported.

Marlène Schiappa, who was junior minister for social economy, is leaving the government after holding several ministerial positions since 2017. Schiappa came under fire during fiery parliamentary debates over Macron’s unpopular pension reforms for posing on the cover of Playboy magazine.

She has also faced allegations of cronyism over the use of public subsidies aimed at fighting online radicalization.

Heavyweights such as Economy and Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, and Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, continue to hold their jobs as are European and Foreign Affairs Minister, Catherine Colonna, and Secretary of State for Europe, Laurence Boone, Politico.eu reported.

Fifty-seven-year-old academic Ndiaye, whose nomination last year sparked controversy over his alleged “wokeist” agenda, failed to make a mark on his portfolio, though education had been touted as a priority for Macron’s second term.

The incoming education minister is a rising star in Macron's inner circle, who came from the Socialist ranks. Since 2018, Attal has steadily climbed the political ladder — starting as government spokesperson, before moving to junior minister positions and, more recently, to the powerful budget portfolio, Politico.eu reported.

When he was first appointed to government five years ago, he became the youngest minister in the history of the fifth republic.

Attal is, in some ways, the exact opposite of historian Ndiaye: Often described as ambitious, Attal's a savvy, smooth political operator who spent most of his adult life in politics. Known for his catchphrases against political opponents, he has sought in recent years to prove he could manage an administration and tackle dry, technical issues, according to Les Echos, Politico.eu reported.

According to observers, the French president refrained from making wide-ranging changes to his team, aiming instead for continuity and stability ahead of expected challenges over the next year.

In the fall, the government will present its budget for 2024 and will likely face stiff opposition in parliament where his coalition is in a minority. Macron’s government has survived several motions of no-confidence in the National Assembly but may face more in the months to come. (ANI)

