Paris [France] December 17 (ANI/Xinhua): France's health authorities on Wednesday reported 17,615 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase since November 21.

To date, the country has registered a total of 2,409,062 cases, while deaths caused by respiratory illness rose by 289 within a day to 59,361.

On Wednesday, hospital admissions in France rose by 75 to 25,315, including 2,850 in resuscitation units. (ANI/Xinhua)

