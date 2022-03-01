Paris [France], March 1 (ANI): March 1 (ANI): Amid ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, France on Tuesday announced to provide Ukraine with USD 111 million financial and humanitarian aid.

The French Foreign Ministry said that France has allocated a further 100 million euros (USD 111 million) worth of financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missile Damages Regional Govt Building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv (Watch Video).

"Faced with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine caused by Russia's invasion of the country and in response to the request of the Ukrainian authorities, France has decided to mobilize a financial package of 100 million euros to provide a response for the population affected by the conflict," read the French Foreign Ministry statement.

"In addition to financial support to NGOs and multilateral organizations, our assistance takes the form of emergency humanitarian aid."

Also Read | Naveen Shekharappa, Indian Student From Karnataka, Killed in Shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

A further eight tonnes worth of aid left France on Tuesday for Ukraine, with the statement adding that "other humanitarian aid operations for Ukraine are under consideration."

France will also provide aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, the statement added.

France has already sent 33 tons of emergency aid, which includes tents, blankets and sleeping bags, to Ukraine via Poland. They were delivered to the Ukrainian authorities on Monday, according to the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)