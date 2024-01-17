Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Paris, Jan 17 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to deliver dozens of missiles and hundreds of bombs to Ukraine and insisted that "we cannot let Russia win".

Macron made the announcement at a wide-ranging news conference on Tuesday evening.

He said he will travel to Ukraine next month.

He said a Russian victory in Ukraine would undermine the international order. "We cannot let Russia win and we must not do that," he said. (AP)

