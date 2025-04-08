Paris, Apr 8 (AP) A French anti-racism group has filed a legal complaint against the far-right fringe group Luminis Paris after it distributed graphic flyers calling for action against foreigners near a rally for Marine Le Pen.

The flyers, handed out near the National Rally meeting on Sunday, featured a bloodied knife and the words “French people, fight back.”

They also echoed violent, xenophobic language. One line read: “French people, today the foreigners come into our arms to slit the throats of your sons and wives.”

SOS Racisme, which brought the complaint on Monday, accused Luminis Paris of inciting racial hatred and violence. The group also warned that such rhetoric is no longer isolated but spreading through organised networks and increasingly mirrored in the mainstream far right.

“This shows how the far right, despite its internal divisions, unites around what is its DNA: hatred of the Other,” said SOS Racisme President Dominique Sopo.

Observers say the flyers could violate France's hate speech laws, which ban public incitement to discrimination or violence.

There was no immediate Luminis Paris response to the legal complaint. The group has dismissed criticism of the flyers.

Luminis Paris has been in the spotlight before. In 2024, it was accused of carrying out patrols in Paris that denied help to homeless migrants.

SOS Racisme is now calling on authorities to ban the flyers and dissolve the group.

“The racism we face today is not just normalized -- it's structured, radicalised, and dangerous,” it said.

Luminis Paris' activities reflect a broader trend: the rise of fringe far-right groups across France.

Two weeks ago, tens of thousands marched in cities across France to protest the spread of racism and far-right ideology. A new national protest is planned for Saturday. (AP)

