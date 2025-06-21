Paris [France], June 21 (ANI): The French Embassy in India hosted a yoga session on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga on Saturday. The French Embassy in India noted that France shares a deep connection with yoga-embodied by figures like Padma Shri Charlotte Chopin, a yoga pioneer who inspired thousands in France.

In a post on X, the French Embassy in India stated, "On #InternationalDayofYoga2025, we hosted a yoga session, celebrating India's timeless gift to the world. From the Seine to the Ganges, France shares a deep connection with #yoga-embodied by figures like Padma Shri Charlotte Chopin, yoga pioneer who inspired thousands in France."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the diplomatic corps performed yoga in Delhi's Nehru Park on Saturday.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, Jaishankar said the yoga session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, age, backgrounds or ability.

In a statement shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to join the Diplomatic Corps at the Nehru Park in Delhi this morning to celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga. Like PM @narendramodi said today, the session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

According to a United Nations statement, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. (ANI)

