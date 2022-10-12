Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday discussed maritime challenges with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta in Visakhapatnam.

"His Excellency Mr Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France, on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam, interacted with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command today," tweeted the Indian Navy.

Both of them held discussions over various issues, including maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and issues of common interest and cooperation between the two navies.

They also expressed satisfaction towards the current state of bilateral relations, increasing complexity of " VARUNA " naval exercises and progress in several other fields of cooperation, said the Indian Navy.

The 20th edition of the Indian and French Navy bilateral exercise 'VARUNA-2022' was conducted in the Arabian Sea in March this year.

It has become a vital part of the India-France strategic bilateral relationship.

The Indian and French Navies have been conducting bilateral maritime exercises since 1993. Since 2001, these exercises have been called 'VARUNA'. This is an annual event.

These interactions further underscore the shared values as partner navies, ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.

Various units including ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters of the two navies are participating in the exercise. These units will endeavour to enhance and hone their operational skills in maritime theatre, augment inter-operability to undertake maritime security operations and demonstrate their commitment to promote peace, security and stability in the region as an integrated force.

Having grown in scope and complexity over the years, the VARUNA series of exercises continue to provide both the navies opportunities to learn from each other's best practices. The exercise has been a principal driver for operational-level interactions between the two navies and has underscored the shared commitment of both nations to security, safety and freedom of the global maritime commons.

Other Indo-French Joint Exercises are - Desert Knight-21 and Garuda (Air exercise) and Shakti (Army exercise).(ANI)

