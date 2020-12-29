Paris [France], December 29 (ANI): Renowned French designer Pierre Cardin, who was hailed for his avant-garde styles in the 1960s and 70s, passed away at the age of 98 on Tuesday.

Cardin, who was born on July 7, 1922 in Venice, Italy, but raised in central France, moved to Paris in 1945, eventually working for Christian Dior who had just opened a business, Euro News reported.

"A day of great sadness for our whole family, Pierre Cardin is no more. The great couturier that he was, crossed the century, leaving France and the world a unique artistic heritage in fashion", Euro News quoted Cardin's family statement.

"Supreme consecration, he is finally the first couturier to enter the Academy of Fine Arts, making fashion recognized as an art in its own right. Today, this is evidenced by his academician's sword, which he himself created and on which are engraved the symbols of his success," his family added in the statement.

Cardin established his own company and designed masks and costumes for the theatre, before launching a line of women's clothing in a department store. This was then followed by a men's boutique store.

He licensed his brand name which has been used throughout the world, putting his name on products as diverse as ties, cigarettes, perfumes and mineral water.

He had launched himself into furniture design as well as the hotel and restaurant business with Maxim's, Euro News reported. (ANI)

