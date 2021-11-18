Paris [France], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The French Foreign Ministry called on Russia to "return" to discussions on the meeting in the "Normandy format."

"Germany and France have been working for several months to continue negotiations and implement a specific agenda for peace based on the Minsk agreements, putting forward several specific proposals for a Normandy format meeting of ministers, as agreed between Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and President Putin in October. Russia refused to participate in such a meeting. We urge Russia to return to the negotiating table and continue discussions in the approved formats and in accordance with agreed principles," the ministry's spokesman said at a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that a meeting in the "Normandy format" will take place only after Kiev fulfils everything that was enshrined in the Minsk agreements. (ANI/Sputnik)

