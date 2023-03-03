New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna on Friday inaugurated the 'Villa Swagatam' network of residencies in India during a special event at the French Institute in India (IFI), with the residency representatives in attendance.

The initiative represents an important milestone for the French cultural network in India, consisting of the French Institute and the network of 15 Alliances Francaises in the country.

Constantly, evolving to be mindful of the needs of the times, the French cultural network has adopted sustainability, community engagement, as well as greater diversity and inclusion as its core principles. From this was born 'Villa Swagatam', a network of residencies in India aimed at creating more profound, more meaningful relationships between artistic and literary actors of the two countries for the long term.

With the launch of this programme, India joins a list of international French residency-based initiatives worldwide, including Villa Albertine in the United States, Villa Kujoyama in Japan, Casa de Velazquez in Spain, and the Nouveau Grand Tour and the Villa Medicis in Italy.

The French Institute in India & the Alliances Francaises in India have long been organising residencies, including renowned French dancer-choreographer Amala Dianor, who gave a dazzling performance on the evening of the launch.

To attract more and more French artists and writers to India, Villa Swagatam has partnered with several French cultural institutions, such as literary residencies and centres, art schools, theatres and festivals, as well as private foundations.

A call for applications will be launched in April to welcome the first residents to India in mid-2023. Hence, Villa Swagatam will pave the way for the constant presence of French artists and writers across India throughout the year.

In stage two, Villa Swagatam will expand to send Indian residents to France: the 16 residencies in France added to the 16 residencies in India will generate no fewer than 320 Villa Swagatam alumni.

For the next 10 years, this will be a new pillar for the French Institute and the Alliances francaises network for developing their cultural programming.

At the event, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said, "There is a deep friendship and mutual cultural admiration between the French and Indian people. We are both nations with rich histories, and extremely talented artists and innovators. It is our endeavour to bring them closer together and build a true Indo-French community of artists. That is the purpose of the Villa Swagatam initiative, which I have the pleasure of inaugurating today. I warmly thank the Indian partners who will open their residencies to French writers and artists all over India." (ANI)

