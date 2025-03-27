Paris, Mar 27 (AP) European allies of Ukraine don't all agree on the proposed deployment of an armed force in the country to back up an eventual peace deal and only some want to take part, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

“It is not unanimous,” he said. “We do not need unanimity to achieve it.”

He said that France and Britain, which are driving the initiative, will forge ahead with the proposed contingent.

“There will be a reassurance force with several European countries that will deploy,” Macron said. (AP)

