DUBAI [UAE], Febraury 12 (WAM): The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in collaboration with the World Governments Summit Organisation, organised the second edition of the Future of Work Forum, as part of the World Governments Summit 2025, with the attendance and participation of Ministers of Labour and Human Resources, policymakers, economic experts, and business leaders from various countries.

The agenda featured six sessions where participants exchanged ideas and visions for shaping a future work environment driven by innovation and sustainability.

Discussions covered various approaches to wage policy formulation, exploring their impact on growth and productivity, as well as the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on productivity, work patterns, and economic trends.

Participants also explored the role of academic institutions in supplying labour markets with skilled professionals, among other topics.

In his opening remarks at the forum, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stated that the Future of Work Forum serves as a vital platform within the World Governments Summit framework to analyse and anticipate major shifts in global labour markets amid rapid economic transformation and technological advancements.

"The forum enables participants to exchange experiences, address challenges, and explore promising opportunities to meet the future needs of labour market," he said.

Dr. Al Awar offered an overview of UAE labour market policies and the preparations being made for the future, noting that the Emirates is guided by a bold vision centred on embracing digital breakthroughs and solutions, working at an accelerated pace, and establishing a diversified, knowledge-based and technology-driven economy, all in line with the forward-thinking directives of the UAE's leadership.

The UAE's business environment is experiencing remarkable growth, HE Al Awar asserted, revealing that private sector establishments have recorded a 17% growth by the end of 2024, while the workforce grew by 12% and skilled labour by 13%.

These developments were facilitated by the UAE's efforts to modernise labour regulations and create an empowering and secure work environment, he explained, citing key initiatives like the new visa programmes designed to attract global talent, as well as the enhanced social protection programmes, such as the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, Savings Scheme, expanded health insurance coverage to cover all categories of workers, and the expansion of the Wage Protection System (WPS) to include domestic workers.

"These initiatives reinforce the UAE's commitment to enhancing the wellbeing and quality of life of the diverse workforce living and working in the country, which includes a wide range of nationalities", HE Al Awar noted, adding that "due to progressive labour policies and multi-stakeholder collaboration, the UAE labour market now ranks first globally in nine competitiveness indicators, including labour force participation, employment rate, talent attraction, and work flexibility".

"People are at the core of the UAE's development and growth strategy," her stated. "The UAE is committed to leveraging all resources and capabilities to promote sustainable education, drive innovation and attract top talent. To achieve these goals, we have launched comprehensive initiatives in collaboration with the public and private sectors, including specialised training programmes, digital learning platforms focused on future skills and an ecosystem that supports innovation and entrepreneurship in this vital sector."

Dr Al Awar highlighted the efforts of higher education institutions to bridge the skills gap and align educational output with labour market needs, which is a key priority in training and empowering generations of graduates with the knowledge and capabilities to contribute effectively to economic and social sectors.

He noted that over the past five years, the number of accredited vocational education and training institutes has surged by 280%, increasing from 16 institutions in 2019 to 61 in 2024, reflecting ongoing efforts to develop academic programmes that better align with labour market demands.

Dr Al Awar further emphasised the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's commitment to fostering strong partnerships with both the public and private sectors, noting that these collaborations are expected to include more than 50 entities by 2025, notably expanding employment opportunities for graduates.

He also highlighted that the UAE improved its global ranking from 12th in 2019 to seventh in 2023 on the Link Between the Education System and the Economy metric of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index by INSEAD, a key measure of how well education systems align with labour market needs.

The Future of Work Forum featured six sessions that sought to forecast the future of labour, led by decision makers, researchers, and academic experts specialising in labour market dynamics.

The first session focused on 'Minimum Wage Legislations and Their Economic Impact', organised in collaboration with the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour in the GCC, where participants presented pioneering experiences in that regard from the UAE, Qatar, Singapore, and Germany.

Meanwhile, the second session, titled 'Economic Impacts and the Future of Wages: A View into the Labour Market', examined the impact of wage policies on business environment competitiveness and included a dynamic analysis of the interaction between inflation and wages.

Next on the agenda, the forum hosted the third session titled 'Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on Labour-Intensive Sectors', explored the role of AI and advanced technologies in shaping a more innovative and agile government framework focused on customers' needs. It also examined the future of various economic sectors amid rapid technological expansion and the growing need for businesses to adapt to these trends.

The fourth session, titled 'The Future of Work Models and Frameworks of the Future', featured extensive discussions on how AI is reshaping labour markets, the increasing shift towards freelancing and part-time work over traditional employment, and the role of governments in regulating these emerging sectors. The discussion emphasised the importance of balancing economic flexibility with social protection.

The programme continued with a fifth session, which addressed 'University Partnerships and Their Role in Building a Knowledge-Based Economy and Driving Sustainable Development', focusing on ways to enhance education and employment outcomes, in addition to strengthening collaboration between higher education institutions and the private sector to develop academic programmes and improve job opportunities for graduates. The session also discussed the importance of swift intervention from educational institutions in emerging sectors as a means to meet labour market demands.

Finally, the sixth session of the Future of Work Forum featured a dialogue focusing on labour market flexibility. (ANI/WAM)

