Brussels, Aug 24 (AP) European Council President Charles Michel says a number of G-7 leaders raised concerns with U.S. President Joe Biden about the Aug. 31 deadline for getting their nationals and Afghan helpers out of Kabul.

Michel says that “several leaders expressed concerns about the timing of August 31,” during Tuesday's G-7 summit. He declined to tell reporters after the meeting what response Biden gave the leaders.

According to an administration official, Biden plans to stick with his deadline for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan. The decision reflects in part the U.S. military's concern about heightened security threats to the massive airlift that began 10 days ago.

Michel says the EU remains concerned about European citizens and Afghan people who worked with them being able to safely reach Kabul airport.

Michel says the EU “raised this issue with our American friends and partners” notably “the need to secure the airport, as long as necessary, to complete the operations; and second, a fair and equitable access to the airport, for all nationals entitled to evacuation.”(AP)

