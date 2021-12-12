Tashkent [Uzbekistan], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): A gas explosion in a residential house in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Namangan has injured a family of five, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred Sunday morning due to a gas leak and caused a fire, the ministry said, adding that two parents and three children got burn injuries.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 On Richter Scale Hits Fayzabad Region.

An investigation into the accident was underway, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)