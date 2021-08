Mexico City (Mexico), August 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 22 people were injured, one of them seriously, after a gas leak explosion ripped through a residential building in Mexico City on Monday, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum inspected the site of the disaster on Coyoacan Avenue, in the south of the capital, and reported that six people were taken to different hospitals with first- and second-degree burns, chest or neck injuries and, in one case, a fractured clavicle.

In addition, two people with COVID-19 were taken to a hospital to continue convalescing.

Following the blast from the accumulation of liquefied petroleum gas in the condominium, located just steps from the Coyoacan subway station, dramatic images of the aftermath spread on social media showing damage to the building's facade, including shattered windows exposing furniture, beds and armchairs.

Residents, some with slight injuries, told journalists they heard a loud bang.

One video showed firefighters searching for potential victims or trapped or injured pets inside the damaged structure.

Mexican Army troops and civil protection teams were on hand to help with rescue efforts and inspect the damage. (ANI/Xinhua)

