Prague [Czech Republic], August 16 (ANI/ WAM): The upcoming Gulf-European joint ministerial meeting, scheduled to be held in Kuwait this October, was at the forefront of discussions between Jasem Mohamed Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Eduard Hulicius, during their meeting in Prague, the Czech capital.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral Gulf-Czech relations, particularly in the fields of tourism, medicine and healthcare, and energy.

Also Read | Donald Trump Drops Ceasefire Demand After Meet With Russian President Vladimir Putin, Backs Peace Agreement To End Ukraine War.

A number of regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed, and views were exchanged on them. (ANI/ WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)