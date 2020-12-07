Tbilisi [Georgia], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 2,501 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 164,776, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

Among the new cases, 1,060 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi.

As of Monday, 137,499 patients have recovered while 1,540 others have died, said the center.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

