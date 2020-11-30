Tbilisi [Georgia], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its count to 135,584.

Among the new cases, 1,622 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

As of Monday, 113,986 patients have recovered from the disease and 1,267 have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

