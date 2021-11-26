Tbilisi [Georgia], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Friday reported 4,534 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total to 831,248, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 3,742 more patients had recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 772,301.

Meanwhile, 74 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,810.

As of Friday, the country had administered a total of 2,133,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

