Tbilisi [Georgia], December 3 (ANI): Georgian police arrested opposition leader Zurab Japaridze after using water cannons and tear gas to disperse tens of thousands of protesters demanding the government resume talks on joining the European Union, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The protests erupted following the government's announcement last week that it was suspending EU accession discussions, a move many critics saw as signaling a shift towards Russian influence.

Japaridze's arrest comes after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused the opposition of organising violence aimed at destabilising the constitutional order, Al Jazeera reported. The Coalition for Change, the largest opposition party, confirmed Japaridze's arrest in a post on X, Al Jazeera reported.

"Japaridze was fleeing together with other protesters as he was grabbed, indicating this was a conscious, targeted move by the regime," the statement said.

The ongoing protests in the country have intensified since the government's decision to pause EU negotiations. Demonstrators see this as evidence of a shift away from pro-Western policies, which the ruling party denies. The United States and the European Union have expressed concerns about Georgia's democratic decline, with the country's proximity to Russia raising fears of increasing Russian influence, Al Jazeera reported. However, Russia denied interfering in the matter.

Despite police efforts to control the protests, demonstrators continued to gather in the capital, Tbilisi, with confrontations lasting into the night. Police reported 21 officers injured, while dozens of protesters were hurt in the unrest, leading to condemnation from the US over the excessive use of force, Al Jazeera reported. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-EU figure, has supported the protesters, highlighting the widespread anger over the government's decision.

The protests have prompted major unrest, with diplomats, civil servants, and even ambassadors resigning in protest. Zourabichvili has also called for a review of the October elections, which both she and the opposition claim were rigged. However, Prime Minister Kobakhidze has rejected calls for new elections, maintaining that Georgia must defend its sovereignty and avoid being drawn into conflict with Russia.

Tensions have been escalating in Georgia for months, with the ruling Georgian Dream party passing controversial laws on "foreign agents" and limiting LGBTQ rights. The government insists that its actions are aimed at protecting the country from foreign interference and preventing further escalation with Russia. (ANI)

