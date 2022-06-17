Jakarta [Indonesia], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on bilateral cooperation, including investment in the electric vehicle sector, renewable energy, and carbon taxes.

"I asked the German industry to develop semiconductor factories in Indonesia and make this industry part of the global chip supply chain," said Widodo at a joint press conference.

Also Read | Monkeypox in Nepal: 27-Year-Old Suspected to Have Contracted MPXV Virus in Kathmandu.

Their topics also included strengthening cooperation on climate change, the formation of energy transition financing, and the carbon market in Indonesia.

Widodo asked Germany to partner with Indonesia in cultivating the potential for renewable energy sources in the archipelagic country.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Doctor Mukul Hazarika Freed in Terror Charge Extradition Case in UK.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the industry 4.0 era, particularly on human resource development, on which a memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday by Indonesia's Ministry of Industry with German companies Deutsche Messe AG and Infineon AG.

The two leaders also discussed issues including the impact of the situation in Ukraine on food and energy supplies.

At the same conference, Steinmeier said that the relationship between Indonesia and Germany is very close and hoped that their cooperation would continue to increase.

Steinmeier was re-elected president of Germany in February 2022, and this year marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Germany. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)