Berlin, Aug 30 (AP) A labour union representing German train drivers said Monday that its members will launch a third strike this week in an escalating pay dispute with the country's biggest rail company.

The GDL union said freight train drivers will walk out on Wednesday evening, followed by passenger train drivers early Thursday.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Borders Are Secured, Prepared to Meet ‘Any’ Challenge, Says Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The strike is due to last until 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, making it the longest in the current round of labour negotiations.

The union wants state-owned Deutsche Bahn to give drivers and other rail staff a 3.2 per cent salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros (USD 700). It has rejected the company's offers to date.

Also Read | Poland: 3 Afghan Children Poisoned After Eating Mushrooms Picked at Refugee Center.

The strike will affect traveller returning from summer vacation in several German states. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)