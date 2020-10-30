Berlin, October 30: German authorities said Friday that they have shut down online marketplaces for illegal drugs that used the encrypted messaging service Telegram.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt said police across Germany and in neighbouring Austria on Thursday took control of nine chat groups with a total of about 8,000 members. Also Read | France: Suspicious Package Found Inside St Martin Church in Metz Day After Knife Attack in Nice.

Authorities said they have so far identified 28 people suspected of selling narcotics, forged documents, illegally obtained data and other items via Telegram.

The groups shut down had names such as “Silk Road,“ ”GermanRefundCrew“ and “Cracked Accounts Shop.” Also Read | Gold Sales by Central Banks Could Make Conditions Unfavourable For Yellow Metal During COVID-19 Pandemic: Report.

Prosecutors said the Telegram groups were used to advertise wares, while sales were conducted in private direct chats.

