Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], December 8 (ANI): The Awami National Committee will hold a huge protest on December 15 against the Chilas terror attack, high inflation and wheat and flour crises in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Daily K2, a local Urdu newspaper, "It was said that people are jolting due to inflation and the government should refrain from targeted subsidy surveys or else there would be a strong reaction."

There is anger and resentment among the people of Gilgit Baltistan, as at least 10 people were killed and 21 passengers were wounded on December 2 when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from nearby hills was attacked by unknown terrorists, causing a vehicle to collide with a goods truck.

Massive protests erupted across Gilgit Baltistan after the incident. Women and children in Skardu, Chilas, and Gilgit blocked the roads and blamed the government and security agencies for their failure to act against terrorists.

Chilas is located in the mountainous area of Gilgit-Baltistan, close to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There are several terrorist groups operating in the region, especially in the neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan are also facing a severe crisis due to high inflation and the unavailability of food items, including flour.

They accused Islamabad of causing the crisis and making their lives miserable.

Agha Ali Rizvi, a local political leader, recently addressed a protest rally against the removal of wheat subsidy and said, "If the wheat subsidy is not restored, there will be massive protests all across Gilgit Baltistan".

There are several political groups that have been criticising Pakistan for exploiting the natural resources of the occupied territory and, in return, forcing the people of Gilgit Baltistan to pay heavy taxes and high electricity bills. (ANI)

