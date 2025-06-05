Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Health authorities have confirmed the first case of wild poliovirus in Gilgit-Baltistan this year, raising Pakistan's nationwide tally to 11 in 2025. The infection was detected in the Diamer district and verified by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Express Tribune reported.

This marks the first instance of wild poliovirus reported from Gilgit-Baltistan, a development that has alarmed health officials as the country continues its battle to eradicate the disease. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic, highlighting the global significance of every new case.

The announcement comes days after Pakistan concluded its third nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the year. The drive, which ran from May 26 to June 2, targeted more than 45 million children under the age of five across 159 districts - including many regions considered at high risk of polio transmission.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that has no cure and primarily affects young children, potentially leading to permanent paralysis. Health experts emphasise that multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine are crucial in ensuring full protection against the virus. Each administered dose, they stress, strengthens children's immunity and lowers the risk of lifelong disability, reported the Express Tribune.

In light of the recent case, officials have renewed appeals to parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every scheduled dose. "This case is a stark reminder that polio remains a threat," said an official from Pakistan's polio eradication programme. "No child should be left behind."

Community outreach continues to be a key strategy in achieving full vaccination coverage and preventing any resurgence. However, polio teams in Pakistan still face serious risks in the field.

Last week, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a polio vaccination team in Nushki, Balochistan. A police constable escorting the team was martyred, and another officer sustained injuries during the attack, the Express Tribune reported.

The incident drew strong condemnation from Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding health workers and sustaining the national effort to eradicate polio. (ANI)

