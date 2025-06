Islamabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Gilgit-Baltistan has reported its first polio case of the year, even as a vaccination team escaped unhurt in an armed attack in the region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, an official said on Monday.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad confirmed the new case of wild poliovirus in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district.

A 23-month-old child was diagnosed with poliovirus in the Tangir area of the district, the region's Health Secretary Asifullah Khan said.

He said it was not clear how the child was infected as he had not travelled out of the Tangir area.

This is the first case of wild poliovirus reported from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far reported 10 confirmed polio cases this year, according to the Polio Eradication Programme.

Before the latest case, Gilgit-Baltistan was declared a polio-free zone.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen opened fire on a polio vaccination team in Sheikho village of the Tangir Valley on Sunday. However, they remained safe.

The polio team visited the area "without informing the police", leading to the "unfortunate" incident, a local official said.

Pakistan is the only country, after Afghanistan, where poliovirus is still rampant despite government efforts to eradicate it.

