Washington, Sep 23 (AP) The casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has arrived at the Supreme Court for the start of two days of public viewing.

Clerks of the court wearing black masks filed down the steps as the casket arrived. Following a private ceremony in the court's Great Hall, the casket will be moved to the top of the court's front steps so that members of the public can pay their respects in line with public health guidance for the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands are expected to pay their respects.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the court after Sandra Day O'Connor, died Friday at 87 from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her casket will be on public view from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. (AP) RS

