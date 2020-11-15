Maryland [US], November 15 (ANI): The global tally of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed 1.3 million, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll rose to 1,309,713, while there were more than 53 million cases worldwide.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen by 657,312 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, Sputnik reported the World Health Organisation as saying on Saturday.

Austria will enter a second national lockdown on Tuesday for at least two and a half weeks, after its target infection rate of Covid-19 exploded to 10 times higher than expected, CNN reported.

The WHO had declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

