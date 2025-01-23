Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said a golden age of America has begun with his second term and the entire world would soon be more peaceful and prosperous.

He also said he is going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down oil prices and asserted that if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately.

Addressing the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here through video conferencing, Trump also said his administration has accomplished in four days what other regimes could not get in four years.

Inauguration of his second presidency took place on January 20, the same day when the five-day WEF Annual Meeting began.

"A golden age of America has begun, our country would be soon stronger, united and more wealthier than ever," he said.

The entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this, he said while talking about the measures he has already announced and the further steps he will be taking going ahead in his second term.

My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people, Trump said about the previous Biden administration.

Throughout the world, food prices went through the roof and I've taken immediate actions to control inflation in America, he said.

"United States has the largest amount of oil and gas in the world and I'm going to use it," he said.

"I promise to eliminate 10 old regulations for every new regulation... I am going to pass the largest tax cuts in the American history to help our people," he said.

At the same time, if a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay, he warned.

Many companies globally have already announced billions of dollars worth of investments to set up their facilities in America, he said.

We will restore common sense among Americans, he added.

