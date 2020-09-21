Athens (Greece), Sep 21 (AP) A third person has been found dead in central Greece following extensive damage caused by a tropical-like storm over the weekend.

Authorities said the body of a missing 62-year-old man was found Monday outside the central city of Karditsa, while Fire Service drones were being used to try to find a woman still missing in a nearby area.

The storm, named Ianos, swept across parts of western and central Greece flooding several thousand homes and damaging roads and crops on western Greek islands and western and central parts of the mainland.

A government spokesman said Monday state aid to households and businesses in flood-hit areas would range from 600 to 6,000 euros (USD 700-7,000) and would be granted along with tax-relief measures.(AP)

