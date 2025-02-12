Washington DC [US], February 12 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, Greek Defence Minister, Nikos Dendias highlighted India's evolving role as a major global power and emphasised Athens' desire to see New Delhi play a more prominent role in key international regions, including the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

Dendias also said that India's military presence in these areas would benefit not only Europe but the whole world.

Also Read | PM Modi in France: Indian Diaspora in Marseille Welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi With Enthusiasm (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Dendias said, "I am a committed friend of India. Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar is a close friend of mine. I admire what you have achieved in your economy. Having said that, India, I believe, has a different role to play now. India is a big country, it is becoming a big power. So, with that comes big responsibilities."

He added, "From the Greek angle, we would love to see India being present in the Red Sea, being present in the Mediterranean and accepting the role of an important power. We would like to see more of your Air Force, more of your Navy in a bigger role in the Mediterranean, in Europe and the world. I assume that that's what PM Modi is going to discuss with President Trump. It is good that he is one of the first leaders who meets President Trump here in Washington, DC."

Also Read | Elon Musk Appears at White House Defending DOGE's Work but Acknowledging Mistakes (Watch Video).

PM Modi will visit the US on February 12-13 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for his second term.

Meanwhile, PM Modi met US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time) in Paris, where they discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, confirmed an official statement from the White House.

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. Prime Minister Modi also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday, the White House statement added.

Following the meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!"

In response, US Vice President JD Vance expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids really enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)