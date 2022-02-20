Peshawar [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Three policemen were injured in a hand-grenade attack at a police station in Pakistan's Peshawar city, local media reported.

The footage of the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) showed that a man has hurled two hand-grenades at the police station, The News International reported citing an official.

After throwing the explosives into the police station from outside, the attacker ran away and managed to escape, the media outlet reported.

Notably, three policemen were injured a few weeks back when a police van was attacked with a hand-grenade in Badaber. On the same day, a hand grenade was also hurled at a police post near Hayatabad.

Attacks on police have recorded a surge in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly Peshawar in recent months. Many cops were attacked in Peshawar and other towns in recent months, according to The News International.

As per official reports, 48 policemen were killed while 44 were injured in different attacks and encounters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year, the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

