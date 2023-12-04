Bissau (Guinea-Bissau), Dec 4 (AP) Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has dissolved the West African nation's parliament, according to a presidential decree issued on Monday that cited last week's shootout which the government said was a failed coup.

“The date for holding the next legislative elections will be set in due time in accordance with the provisions of … the Constitution,” the decree stated. “This Presidential Decree comes into force immediately.”

Also Read | Australia: Man Gets Buried Alive in Sand at Beach, Gets Rescued by Beachgoers and Paramedics on Bribie Island.

The order referred to the “seriousness,” of the shootout which started in the capital, Bissau, between members of the Presidential Palace Battalion and the National Guard as the former tried to rearrest two ministers released from custody while being investigated for alleged corruption. (AP)

Also Read | Word of the Year 2023: Rizz, From Charisma, Crowned Word of the Year by Oxford University Press.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)