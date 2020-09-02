Tallahasee (US), Sep 2 (AP) A Florida county instituted a curfew Tuesday, several days after a man pulled a gun at a protest against police violence, officials said.

Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge signed an order declaring a local state of emergency that includes a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday and lasting for a week.

Also Read | Amid TikTok Sale, Another China-Based Hospitality Technology Provider Shiji Group Ordered to Sell US Operations.

The proclamation cites Tallahassee protests that have turned violent, specifically a Saturday confrontation where a man pulled a gun on protesters.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement that the incident occurred during a protest downtown. Police said a white man began “documenting the protest" and then was pushed from behind.

Also Read | US Senate Election in Massachusetts 2020: Ed Markey Wins Against Joe Kennedy III, Ending a Decades-Old Winning Streak For Kennedy Family.

A fight ensued, police said, and the man was knocked to the ground. The man got up and pulled a gun, police said. Officers took the man into custody and dispersed the crowd.

No charges were filed, and no injuries were reported. Police said the man with the gun “was lawfully carrying a concealed weapon as a license holder.”

The demonstration was organized by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has sparked protests across the country. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)