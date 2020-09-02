Massachusetts, September 2: Senator Ed Markey defeated Rep Joe Kennedy III in the Democratic primary for US Senate in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Thus ending a decades-old winning streak for the Kennedy family in the state.

This is also another progressive victory in a year that has seen several moderate Democratic incumbents knocked off by left-wing insurgents. The defeat marks the first time a Kennedy has lost an election for a Massachusetts seat.

Taking to Twitter, Ed Markey said, "Tonight is more than just a celebration of an election, it is a celebration of a movement. Thank you to the thousands of grassroots supporters who organised around the principles that we believe in. We could not have done it without you."

Here's what Ed Markey tweeted following his win:

Tonight is more than just a celebration of an election, it is a celebration of a movement. Thank you to the thousands of grassroots supporters who organized around the principles that we believe in. We could not have done it without you. https://t.co/ALkLhs03Kg — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 2, 2020

According to Washington Post, the 39-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy started off strong, mostly leading in the polls up until May, but Markey was boosted by strong backing from younger voters, who helped rebrand the 74-year-old senator into an internet meme and something of a progressive icon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).