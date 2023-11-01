Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Rafah, Nov 1 (AP) The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries.

The toll from Wednesday's strikes was not immediately known.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza’s Communications Cut Again for Hours, As Dozens of Foreigners and Wounded Prepare to Exit.

Al-Jazeera television, which is still reporting from northern Gaza, aired footage of devastation and of several wounded people, including children, being brought to a nearby hospital. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)